President holds bilateral talks with Indian Finance Minister, exchange bilateral documents

November 2, 2023   09:15 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with visiting Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Indian delegation, a short while ago.

The Head of State met Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and the Indian delegation for bilateral discussions at the President’s House in Colombo a short while ago, the President’ Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the bilateral meetig with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, bilateral documents were exchanged to enable the execution of projects under the USD 15 million grant assistance by the Government of India for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, a Letter of Exchange and Letter of Acceptance to formalize an amendment to the MOU on USD 15 million grant assistance for the promotion of Buddhist ties between India and Sri Lanka was exchanged, along with a Memorandum of Understanding on solar electrification of places of religious worship across Sri Lanka with a grant allocation of USD 10 million.

