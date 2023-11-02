President vows to integrate hill country Tamils into society and move towards betterment of Sri Lanka

President vows to integrate hill country Tamils into society and move towards betterment of Sri Lanka

November 2, 2023   10:48 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking at the ‘Naam 200’ (We are 200) celebration, emphasised the goal of moving the country forward by uniting all its citizens. 

The Head of State highlighted that it is the current government’s policy to uphold the rights of all Sri Lankan citizens, regardless of their background, adding that the aim is to build a developed Sri Lanka by bringing everyone together.

These remarks were made during the ‘Naam 200’ celebration at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo today (02 Nov.), marking the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) people in the hill country. The event was honoured by the presence of Indian Finance Minister, Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman, who was warmly welcomed by over 5,000 Tamil people from the hills. The celebration featured various cultural elements.

President Wickremesinghe and Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman laid the foundation stone for a project to construct 10,000 houses with Indian aid in the lower part of Mount Vernon Estate, Dimbula, Kotagala. Additionally, a new auditorium and computer unit at the Hatton Vocational Training Centre were inaugurated virtually, and school equipment was distributed to students.

The President acknowledged the Indian Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, for contributing to Sri Lanka’s financial stability, praising the support provided for the successful event. He also commended Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman for her dedication to the cause.

Furthermore, the President stated that this celebration marks the beginning of a new journey for the hill Tamil people, and the government is committed to providing them with land titles and ensuring their right to education.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who also spoke at the event, recognized the significant contributions made by the hill Tamil people, particularly in promoting ‘Ceylon tea’ and contributing to the development of Sri Lanka over the past 200 years. He stressed that it is the first time a comprehensive program has been initiated to fully integrate this community into Sri Lankan society.

Indian Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted the substantial contributions of the Tamil people from the hills to the Sri Lankan economy and expressed readiness for cooperation in the government’s efforts to acknowledge and secure their rights.

Jeevan Thondaman, Secretary of the Sri Lanka Labour Congress and Minister of Plantation Infrastructure and Water Supply, emphasized that real changes are necessary to do justice to the Tamil people who have contributed their hard work to strengthen the country’s economy. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India.

The event was attended by religious leaders, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and various government officials. It received participation from home and abroad, including foreign diplomats.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

Man arrested for defrauding women while impersonating top cop

Man arrested for defrauding women while impersonating top cop

Police arrest underworld figure known as ' Bob Marley' in Opatha

Police arrest underworld figure known as ' Bob Marley' in Opatha

India to build another 10,000 houses for estate community in Sri Lanka

India to build another 10,000 houses for estate community in Sri Lanka

Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

Licenses of five major distilleries suspended over tax arrears

Licenses of five major distilleries suspended over tax arrears

Private sector proposals to be prioritised in 2024 Budget (English)

Private sector proposals to be prioritised in 2024 Budget (English)

Bank loan concessions for small & medium-scale industries in upcoming Budget - President (English)

Bank loan concessions for small & medium-scale industries in upcoming Budget - President (English)