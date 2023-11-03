Showery conditions to enhance today; 100mm rainfall expected

Showery conditions to enhance today; 100mm rainfall expected

November 3, 2023   08:33 am

Prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance today, the Meteorology Department said in its weather forecast.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places across the island after 1:00 p.m.

Heavy showers of above 100mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and Puttalam and Mannar districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Showers can be expected in the Eastern province and Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts during the morning as well.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from   Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.02

Man arrested for defrauding women while impersonating top cop

Man arrested for defrauding women while impersonating top cop

Police arrest underworld figure known as ' Bob Marley' in Opatha

Police arrest underworld figure known as ' Bob Marley' in Opatha

India to build another 10,000 houses for estate community in Sri Lanka

India to build another 10,000 houses for estate community in Sri Lanka

Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

Supreme Court orders Maithripala and 3 others to submit reports on assets

Licenses of five major distilleries suspended over tax arrears

Licenses of five major distilleries suspended over tax arrears

Private sector proposals to be prioritised in 2024 Budget (English)

Private sector proposals to be prioritised in 2024 Budget (English)

Bank loan concessions for small & medium-scale industries in upcoming Budget - President (English)

Bank loan concessions for small & medium-scale industries in upcoming Budget - President (English)