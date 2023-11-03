Showery conditions to enhance today; 100mm rainfall expected

Prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance today, the Meteorology Department said in its weather forecast.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places across the island after 1:00 p.m.

Heavy showers of above 100mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces and Puttalam and Mannar districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Showers can be expected in the Eastern province and Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts during the morning as well.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankesanthurai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-25 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.