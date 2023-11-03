Five directors of OnmaxDT arrested

November 3, 2023   12:40 pm

Five directors of ‘OnmaxDT’ have been arrested, and are due to be produced before courts today (03 Nov.) over allegations concerning a fraudulent pyramid scheme.

Accordingly, the five suspects will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

The five directors of ‘OnmaxDT’ were arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

On 24 August, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) banned 9 entities, including ‘OnmaxDT’, that have conducted pyramid schemes which are prohibited in the country, warning that any person, who directly or indirectly initiates, offers, promotes, advertises, conducts, finances, manages or directs a prohibited type of pyramid scheme shall be guilty of punishable offence.

