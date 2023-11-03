GMOA temporarily calls off provincial token strikes

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has suspended the provincial strikes initiated on 02 November, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said.

Accordingly, the GMOA Secretary noted that the relevant decision was taken in light of the favourable response received from the government concerning their issues.

The GMOA launched a series of token strikes at a provincial level on Thursday, with medical officers in all state hospitals in the Uva Province having joined the token strike. Medical officers in the Northern Province commenced their token strike this morning, while doctors in North Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces were set to stage token strikes on November 06, and 07, respectively.