11 Sri Lankans now in Egypt after leaving besieged Gaza

November 3, 2023   02:58 pm

A group of 11 Sri Lankans have reached Egypt after crossing the Rafah border from the war-torn Gaza Strip on Thursday (Nov. 02), the Representative Office of Sri Lanka in Palestine says.

The group is now staying at a hotel in Egypt, according to Bennet Cooray, the Sri Lankan Representative to the State of Palestine.

He mentioned that the Representative Office of Sri Lanka in Palestine now taking necessary measures to facilitate the repatriation of this group.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) said 17 Sri Lankans had been permitted to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave via the Rafah border. However, four of them could not leave Palestine due to a lack of security.

Injured Palestinians and foreign nationals began arriving in Egypt from Gaza for the first time on Wednesday (Nov. 01) since the Israel-Hamas war started to escalate in early October.

