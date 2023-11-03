22-year-old injured in Pettah shop fire dies after days in hospital

November 3, 2023   04:32 pm

A 22-year-old female reportedly succumbed to the injuries she had sustained during the recent fire that tore through a clothing store in Pettah.

Police reported that the young woman had died while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased, identified as a resident of the Watawala area, was amongst a total of 20 persons who were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for immediate medical attention due to burn injuries and respiratory difficulties, after a fire engulfed a clothing store on the 2nd Cross Street in Pettah on 27 October.

The injured were said to be aged between 18 - 25 years, and reports at the time revealed that six of them were receiving treatment at the ICU.

The fire had reportedly erupted after a stock of diesel caught fire when the employees attempted to light an incense burner that morning.

