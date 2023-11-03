Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne has been granted yet another service extension, Sri Lanka Police confirmed.

Accordingly, Wickramaratne, on Friday (03 Nov.) was granted a further three weeks to serve as the IGP, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa stated.

The current police chief was previously granted service extensions on three occasions, with the most recent one in October.

Wickramaratne was supposed to retire from the police service on 26 March, 2023.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had extended his tenure by three months until 26 June by way of a special gazette notification dated 06 April.

Later, on 09 July, he was granted a second service extension of three months, followed by a three-week extension given on 13 October.