Man killed in house fire in Ratnapura

A 54-year-old man has been killed in a house fire reported in the Ratnapura area, police said.

Accordingly, the Ratnapura Police had received a complaint of a house having caught fire on Thursday (02 Nov.), following which the Ratnapura Fire Brigade had immediately rushed to douse the flames.

Upon their arrival to the site, located down Malwala Road in the Ratnapura area, however, two rooms of the house, one of which the deceased was in, had already been gutted in the fire, police said.

Police stated that the victim had already died of burn injuries by the time the Fire Department had arrived at the scene.

The deceased is believed to have been residing alone, having separated from him wife and child, according to police.

Police noted, however, that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.