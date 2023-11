The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on Friday (03 Nov.) announced a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for sugar, by way of an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly, an MRP for both brown and white sugar, was stipulated in the communiqué, effective from today.

The MRP for both white and brown sugar are as follows:

White Sugar

Packeted – Rs. 295 per kg

Unpackaged – Rs. 275 per kg

Brown Sugar

Packeted – Rs. 350 per kg

Unpackaged – Rs. 330 per kg