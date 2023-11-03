Nine including a police officer arrested with heroin

Nine suspects including a police officer have been arrested in a drug bust carried out in Denagama, Hakmana.

The arrests were made during an operation mounted by the officers of Hakmana police officers based on a tip-off they had received.

Additionally, 6g and 470mg of heroin were also seized during this drug bust.

One suspect was arrested this morning (Nov. 03), and acting on the information he had divulged during interrogations, the police officers had inspected the house of a Constable and found 3g and 150mg of heroin meant for sale.

Later, the seven other suspects were also placed under arrest.

Aged between 18 and 38 years, the arrestees were identified as residents of Denagama, Hakmana, Kataragama and Tissamaharama areas.

The arrested police officer was a Constable attached to Deiyandara Police.

All 9 suspects are due to be produced before Deiyandara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Nov. 04).