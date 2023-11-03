President questions discrepancy in global treatment of similar human rights challenges

Addressing the gathering at the opening of the Courts complex in Welimada today (Nov. 03), President Ranil Wickremesinghe has drawn attention to the contrasting approaches of the international community when it comes to addressing human rights concerns in Sri Lanka and Gaza.

The Head of State highlighted that both regions are facing significant human rights challenges, but the responses from the West appear to differ significantly.

Referring to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, President Wickremesinghe emphasized that every country must adhere to this crucial document.

He pointed out that when Hamas attacked Israel on October 07, the Sri Lankan government swiftly condemned the act, reaffirming their support for the principle of Palestinian statehood while denouncing terrorism. This condemnation, he noted, allowed for Israel’s right of retaliation within the framework of international laws and rules.

However, the president expressed concern that such principles did not seem to apply universally. He noted that the killing of over 10,000 people in the Gaza Strip, according to UN agencies, raised questions about the justifiability of warfare within one’s own country and the response of the international community.

The Sri Lankan leader further pointed out that the West, including the USA, had passed resolutions against Sri Lanka for its human rights record. He questioned as to why there was a difference in the approach taken by these nations towards Sri Lanka and Gaza, where similar issues were prevalent. He stressed that the same rules should apply to both regions.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted that, according to international law, measures taken to combat terrorism must fully comply with states’ obligations

under international human rights law, including the protection of fundamental freedoms. He questioned the inconsistency in the application of these principles.

Additionally, he expressed concerns about the human rights impact of the economic crisis in Gaza, where food insecurity, fuel shortages, lack of essential medicines and reductions in household incomes were more severe than what Sri Lanka faced last year.

President Wickremesinghe concluded by underlining the importance of addressing the grievances and demands of the Tamil and Muslim populations, calling for measures to combat marginalization and discrimination. He questioned the differing standards applied by the West to Sri Lanka and Gaza and suggested that clean hands should be a universal requirement in international matters.

The President’s remarks highlight a pressing issue: the need for consistency and fairness in the international approach to human rights issues, regardless of the region in question.