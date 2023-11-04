Heavy rainfall of 100mm expected in parts of the island today

Heavy rainfall of 100mm expected in parts of the island today

November 4, 2023   06:42 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island after 01.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast.

Heavy showers of above 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-Central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Met. Department said further.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Ceylon Chamber calls for balanced fiscal approach over proposed VAT increase (English)

Ceylon Chamber calls for balanced fiscal approach over proposed VAT increase (English)

Sri Lanka aims to reach net zero emissions by 2040  President (English)

Sri Lanka aims to reach net zero emissions by 2040  President (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off provincial token strikes (English)

GMOA temporarily calls off provincial token strikes (English)

New member and increased powers for presidential commission on electoral reforms (English)

New member and increased powers for presidential commission on electoral reforms (English)

Another ' sugar tax scam' ? Concerns over sudden price increase after special commodity levy hike

Another ' sugar tax scam' ? Concerns over sudden price increase after special commodity levy hike

GMOA temporarily calls off strikes after receiving favourable response from govt

GMOA temporarily calls off strikes after receiving favourable response from govt

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.03

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.03