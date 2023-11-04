Heavy rainfall of 100mm expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island after 01.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says in its weather forecast.

Heavy showers of above 100mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-Central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

Showers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight, the Met. Department said further.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.