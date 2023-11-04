Litro increases gas prices

November 4, 2023   10:35 am

Litro Gas Lanka has increased the prices of its domestic LP gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (Nov. 04).

Revised prices are as follows:
• 12.5kg cylinder - Rs. 3,565 (increased by Rs.95)
• 5kg cylinder - Rs.1,431 (increased by Rs.38)
• 2.3kg cylinder - Rs.668 (increased by Rs. 18)

The company’s chairman Muditha Peiris yesterday attributed the move to the price hike in the global market.

In the months that have elapsed this year, Litro Gas has increased its prices on four occasions while reducing the rates on five occasions. Price revisions were not made in March and August.

