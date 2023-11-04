Grama Niladhari officers boycott population & housing census activities

November 4, 2023   01:50 pm

The All-Island Federation of Grama Niladhari Officers has decided to withdraw from the ongoing population and housing census activities which commenced on Wednesday (Nov. 01), until they are provided with satisfactory allowances for their services.

Nevertheless, the authorities and the Department of Census and Statistics have been taking arbitrary actions with regard to the allowances paid to Grama Niladhari officers, the secretary of the association Jagath Chandralal accused.

The federation’s secretary further emphasized that however, the mapping activities, which is the initial phase of the census have already been completed.

The 15th Population and Housing Census conducted every ten years commenced at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, making it the first edifice catalogues in the decennial census.

