Advisory issued for severe lightning, thundershowers in 7 provinces

November 4, 2023   04:25 pm

The Meteorology Department has issued an ‘Amber’ weather advisory for severe lightning in seven provinces in the late hours of Saturday (Nov. 04).

According to the forecast, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely at several places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, Uva, Eastern and  Southern provinces in the evening or at night. 

Additionally, there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize the damage caused by lightning activity, including the following actions:

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.
• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms
• Avoid using open vehicles such as bicycles, tractors and boats
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines
• For emergency assistance contact local disaster management authorities 

