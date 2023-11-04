Dates announced for second phase of the third school term

Dates announced for second phase of the third school term

November 4, 2023   05:13 pm

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha says that the first phase of the third school term for the academic year 2023 will end on December 22.

The first phase of the third school term was commenced on November 01, 2023.

Accordingly, the second phase of the third school term of all government and government-approved private schools is slated to begin on February 02, 2024, the Education Minister mentioned.

Meanwhile, the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is scheduled to commence on January 04, 2024.

