Prices of several food items including fried rice, Kottu to be upped

November 4, 2023   06:33 pm

All-Ceylon Restaurant Owners’ Association has decided to increase the process of multiple food items including Kottu and fried rice, with effect from midnight today (04).

Joining a press briefing held today, the President of the Association Harshana Rukshan pointed out that this decision was arrived at in consideration of the price hikes of goods including sugar, rice, vegetables, onions and chicken.

Accordingly, the price of a packet of rice and curry will be increased from Rs. 20 while the price of a packet of Kottu and fried rice is expected to be upped by Rs. 20.

Meanwhile, the price of a cup of milk tea will be raised by Rs. 10 and a cup of plain tea by Rs. 5, according to the association.

