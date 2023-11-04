Interim measures needed: Sports Minister writes to ICC full member countries

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Roshan Ranasinghe has individually written to all full member countries of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to inform them of the recent controversies concerning the national cricket board.

In a media release issued today (Nov. 04), the Sports Ministry accused Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of misleading the international cricket governing body by implying that it is plagued by political interference.

In his letter, Ranasinghe emphasized that ‘interim measures’ would have to be taken against SLC, assuring that this would be done only to establish good governance principles, to uphold the rule of law and to create a system of governance that promotes ethics and spirit of the game.

He mentioned that cricket in Sri Lanka, since 2015, has seen a gradual degradation in the quality of the sport played both internationally and locally, noting that SLC has been besieged with complaints of player disciplinary issues, management corruption, financial misconduct, and match-fixing allegations.

The lawmaker went on to say that due to the political crises and disasters, no action could be taken against the cricket board despite several ministers before him having initiated inquiries into the purported misconduct of SLC. Their probes resulted in several reports that substantiate the claims against the SLC officials, he added.

However, recent revelations and audit reports published by the Auditor General’s Department, which is an independent government institute, warrants immediate intervention as the minister in charge to bring the perpetrators of financial crimes before the legal system and to establish good governance and transparency in the Sri Lanka Cricket administration, Ranasinghe said further.

Ranasinghe also drew attention to the criticism that SLC has attracted for allegedly creating a ‘betting-friendly’ environment, which devalues the ethics and spirit of the game. “The local cricketing fixtures are now solely sponsored by betting companies and illegal cryptocurrency scams, which are banned and blacklisted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.”

The minister expressed concerns about the mismanagement of SLC, saying that it has resulted in significant losses for the country.

“The team has been severely affected in all departments due to injuries sustained by a few of the main players in a cricket league held just a month before the World Cup, causing a major setback.”

Commenting on SLC’s allegations about ‘political interference’ on his part, Ranasinghe said he only inquired into the cricket board’s financial misconduct.

“I want to stress the fact that neither myself nor any governmental authority has impinged on the operations of Sri Lanka Cricket in any aspect,” the minister reiterated in his letter, alleging that the cricket board has made it a habit to hold the threat of suspension of ICC membership as a symbol of blackmail, threatening him not to act against their financial misconduct.

The minister also took issue with the ICC’s chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice, who had demanded endorsement from SLC for the members he had appointed to the committee to look into the cricket board officials’ misconduct.

