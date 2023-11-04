President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized the importance of effective implementation of directives related to the country’s development. He underscored that government officials must promptly execute decisions made during district development committee meetings and stated his commitment to preventing any programs that could hinder the country’s progress.



During the Nuwara Eliya Special District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held today (04) at the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat, he warned that action would be taken against the heads of government institutions who fail to properly implement the instructions regarding the country’s development activities, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.



The meeting was attended by both political authorities of the district and government officials. The discussions covered the development programs implemented in the Nuwara Eliya district, along with future development plans. Progress on implementing decisions from previous discussions, chaired by the President on December 22, 2022, and April 10, 2023, was also reviewed.



Government officials presented detailed reports on swift actions taken to improve infrastructure development, including addressing shortages of drugs in district hospitals, resolving the shortage of school teachers, road repairs, and solutions to drinking water issues.



Challenges encountered during program implementation were identified and addressed during the meeting, it added.



President Wickremesinghe stressed that executing decisions promptly to make the Nuwara Eliya district an attractive and comfortable tourist destination for both local and foreign tourists would significantly contribute to the country’s economy. He also highlighted the need to swiftly fulfil responsibilities according to the instructions given by government officials to attract investors in the tourism sector.



The President emphasized that heads of public institutions should have a strong understanding of their institutions’ scope to ensure efficient service delivery to the public. The meeting also discussed expediting the development plan for Nuwara Eliya city.



The President visited the Nuwara Eliya District Secretariat this morning and participated in the inauguration of the newly established textile shop on the ground floor.



The event was attended by Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Kanchana Wijesekera, Jeevan Thondaman, Members of Parliament S. B. Dissanayake, V. Radhakrishnan, M. Rameshwaran, Central Province Governor Lalith. U. Gamage, Secretaries of relevant Ministries, Nuwara Eliya District Secretary P.K. Nandana, and other heads of government agencies, as well as members of the security forces, according to the PMD.