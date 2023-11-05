Harak Kata offered Rs. 700 million for his release, Tiran Alles says

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles states that the notorious criminal figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickremeratne alias “Harak Kata” who is currently detained in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tried to offer him Rs. 700 million to avoid being extradited to Sri Lanka.

The Public Security Minister revealed this while speaking at an event held in Unawatuna, Galle on Friday (03), with the participation of the Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of police stations in the Southern Province and several other government officials.

Furthermore, Minister Alles highlighted that the underworld figures are prepared to pay even bigger amounts to his senior officials in order to oust him from his ministerial position.

Meanwhile, the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon expressed that certain police officers aiding and abetting underworld members have resulted in the significant increase in criminal activities.

He further pointed out that the police department has attracted serious criticism due to the paltry number of such officers working together with those criminal figures.