Body washes ashore at Wellawatte Beach

Body washes ashore at Wellawatte Beach

November 5, 2023   10:53 am

A body has washed ashore on the beach area along the Marine Drive in Wellawatte, the police said.

Police have initiated investigations into the incident, following the information provided by the local residents regarding the body this morning (Nov. 05).

The deceased person has been identified as Sarvananda Thirusanth, a 28-year-old resident of Jaffna, according to police.

Furthermore, the police mentioned that multiple bruises were observed on the body of the deceased.

The magistrate’s inquest regarding the body will be carried out today, the police added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt earmarked billions of rupees for education in 2024 - State Minister says (English)

Govt earmarked billions of rupees for education in 2024 - State Minister says (English)

Govt earmarked billions of rupees for education in 2024 - State Minister says (English)

President questions discrepancy in global treatment of similar human rights challenges (English)

President questions discrepancy in global treatment of similar human rights challenges (English)

CEB incurs nearly Rs. 80mn in losses due to electricity thefts (English)

CEB incurs nearly Rs. 80mn in losses due to electricity thefts (English)

Litro Gas chairman hints at another price hike in December, January (English)

Litro Gas chairman hints at another price hike in December, January (English)

President calls for effective implementation of directives related to country's development

President calls for effective implementation of directives related to country's development

Raids initiated against vendors failing to comply with price controls on sugar

Raids initiated against vendors failing to comply with price controls on sugar

Litro Gas chairman hints at another price hike in December, January

Litro Gas chairman hints at another price hike in December, January

Sports Minister writes to ICC full member countries about controversies surrounding SLC

Sports Minister writes to ICC full member countries about controversies surrounding SLC