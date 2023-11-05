Body washes ashore at Wellawatte Beach

A body has washed ashore on the beach area along the Marine Drive in Wellawatte, the police said.

Police have initiated investigations into the incident, following the information provided by the local residents regarding the body this morning (Nov. 05).

The deceased person has been identified as Sarvananda Thirusanth, a 28-year-old resident of Jaffna, according to police.

Furthermore, the police mentioned that multiple bruises were observed on the body of the deceased.

The magistrate’s inquest regarding the body will be carried out today, the police added.