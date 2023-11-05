India, Sri Lanka discuss ways to up communication network

India, Sri Lanka discuss ways to up communication network

November 5, 2023   12:00 pm

India and Sri Lanka have conducted the 33rd edition of annual International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) meeting between the representatives of navies and coast guards. The meeting was held aboard INS Sumitra on Friday.

The Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Rear Admiral BAKS Banagoda, Commander North Central Naval Area, Sri Lanka navy. The Indian delegation was headed by Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area.

At the meeting, maritime security in the Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar region, safety of fishermen, measures to curtail trafficking of contraband among other issues were discussed. Ways and means to enhance existing communication network were also discussed at length.

Source: Tribune India

--Agencies

