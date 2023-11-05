Advisory issued for severe lightning in six provinces

The Meteorology Department has issued an ‘Amber’ weather advisory for severe lightning in six provinces in the late hours of Sunday (Nov. 05).

According to the forecast, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces during the evening or at night.

In addition, there may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

The members of the public are kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity, including the following actions:

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms

• Avoid using open vehicles such as bicycles, tractors and boats

• Beware of fallen trees and power lines

• For emergency assistance contact local disaster management authorities