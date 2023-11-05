Appeals Court dismisses petitions against imposing PAYE tax on judicial officers

The Court of Appeal has dismissed three petitions filed by judicial officers’ associations requesting the court for an order not to impose the new taxes on their wages, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the petitions were taken up before the court today (05), according to the reporter.

The petitioners, which include the President of the High Court Judges’ Association, had sought a court order preventing the Advance Personal Income Tax (APIT), formerly known as the PAYE tax, from being applied to members of the judiciary.

The three petitions were filed by the Sri Lanka Judicial Service Association, the High Court Judges’ Association, and the Labour Court Presidents’ Association.