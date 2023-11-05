Colombo-Badulla main road blocked due to earthslip

The Colombo-Badulla main road has been blocked in the Bathgoda area due to an earthslip, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) announced.

The earthslip has reportedly occurred in the Bathgoda area between Haldummulla and Beragala this evening (05), as a result of the heavy rainfall experienced in the area since this morning, according to the DMC.

Several houses are also reported to have been damaged as a result of this, Ada Derana reporter said.