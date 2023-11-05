Part of Marine Drive closed for traffic until further notice

Part of Marine Drive closed for traffic until further notice

November 5, 2023   09:19 pm

The section of the Marine Drive near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station will remain closed for traffic from today (05) until further notice, the police said.

Accordingly, vehicular movement on that section of the road will be restricted, in order to effect the repairs to the overhead bridge (foot over-bridge) near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station. 

Accordingly, motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sajith claims company imported large sugar consignment just before tax hike

Sajith claims company imported large sugar consignment just before tax hike

Sajith claims company imported large sugar consignment just before tax hike

Traders claim that sugar cannot be sold at maximum price imposed by govt

Traders claim that sugar cannot be sold at maximum price imposed by govt

Adverse weather continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

Adverse weather continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy

Mawbima Janatha Party holds its inaugural district conference in Galle

Mawbima Janatha Party holds its inaugural district conference in Galle

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.05

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.05