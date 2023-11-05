Part of Marine Drive closed for traffic until further notice
November 5, 2023 09:19 pm
The section of the Marine Drive near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station will remain closed for traffic from today (05) until further notice, the police said.
Accordingly, vehicular movement on that section of the road will be restricted, in order to effect the repairs to the overhead bridge (foot over-bridge) near the Bambalapitiya Railway Station.
Accordingly, motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this period.