As uncertainty surrounds their World Cup match against Bangladesh owing to the toxic air condition in New Delhi, Sri Lankan cricket team manager Mahinda Halangoda said on Sunday that they are in touch with a medical panel and will abide by the decision of International Cricket Council (ICC) with regards to the game on Monday.

Halangoda, however, clarified that Sri Lanka have not pleaded with the ICC for a change of venue for Monday’s match.

“We are constantly in touch with our medical panel back in Sri Lanka. Actually, the professor who is in charge is already in India. He had come for a conference and we are in touch with him through the team doctor.

“We are constantly in touch with our medical panel back in Sri Lanka. Actually, the professor who is in charge is already in India. He had come for a conference and we are in touch with him through the team doctor.

“Definitely we will be looking at the index. But obviously, we will be guided by the ICC and I think they have a medical panel here and, so, they will be giving us instructions.

“Today when we came, we were told to wear masks. But it depends on what the outside index is, and then we’ll make a call on it,” said Halangonda as reported by PTI.

“We didn’t make a request to change (the venue). But we were asking the ICC what would happen because when we came here, we saw the Bangladesh team had cancelled (training) and we saw the outside environment,” he added.

“So, we just asked them what’s the plan. They said they will have a discussion, and then they’ll come back. I think they have installed some equipment here, and they’ve got specialists to check and they are helping them out.”

Meanwhile, the ICC has sought advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria and also put in place mitigation measures like installing water sprinklers and adding air purifiers in the dressing rooms to curb the air pollution.

The Sri Lankan team manager also informed that the tie will proceed as planned and therefore they will abide by ICC’s guidelines.

“They (ICC) have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC tells us to do,” Halangoda said.

--Agencies