SLC Interim Committee members and functions gazetted

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has gazetted the names of the newly-appointed Interim Committee members of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and their functions.

Ranasinghe appointed a seven-member Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, chaired by World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga today (06), under the authority granted to him by the Sports Law No 25 of 1973.

Accordingly, the Extraordinary Gazette has been issued suspending the registration of Sri Lanka Cricket with effect from yesterday (5th) and appointing the Interim Committee to carry out operations until further notice or until an election is held.

The Interim Committee members:

1) Hon. S. I. Imam, Retired Supreme Court Judge

2) Hon. Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Supreme Court Judge

3) Hon. Irangani Perera, Retired High Court Judge

4) Mr. Arjuna Ranatunga (Chairman)

5) Mr. Upali Dharmadasa

6) Mr. Rakitha Rajapakshe, Attorney-at-Law

7) Mr. Hisham Jamaldeen