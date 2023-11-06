SLC Interim Committee members and functions gazetted

SLC Interim Committee members and functions gazetted

November 6, 2023   09:54 am

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has gazetted the names of the newly-appointed Interim Committee members of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and their functions.

Ranasinghe appointed a seven-member Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, chaired by World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga today (06), under the authority granted to him by the Sports Law No 25 of 1973.

Accordingly, the Extraordinary Gazette has been issued suspending the registration of Sri Lanka Cricket with effect from yesterday (5th) and appointing the Interim Committee to carry out operations until further notice or until an election is held.

The Interim Committee members: 
1) Hon. S. I. Imam, Retired Supreme Court Judge 
2) Hon. Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Supreme Court Judge 
3) Hon. Irangani Perera, Retired High Court Judge 
4) Mr. Arjuna Ranatunga (Chairman) 
5) Mr. Upali Dharmadasa 
6) Mr. Rakitha Rajapakshe, Attorney-at-Law 
7) Mr. Hisham Jamaldeen

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CSE to launch regulated short selling through stock borrowing and lending (English)

CSE to launch regulated short selling through stock borrowing and lending (English)

CSE to launch regulated short selling through stock borrowing and lending (English)

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy (English)

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy (English)

Ten newly appointed Ambassadors present their credentials to President Ranil (English)

Ten newly appointed Ambassadors present their credentials to President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka's education system to be digitalized in 2024 - Education Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's education system to be digitalized in 2024 - Education Minister (English)

Sajith claims company imported large sugar consignment just before tax hike

Sajith claims company imported large sugar consignment just before tax hike

Traders claim that sugar cannot be sold at maximum price imposed by govt

Traders claim that sugar cannot be sold at maximum price imposed by govt

Adverse weather continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

Adverse weather continues across the island; Spill gates of several reservoirs opened

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy

President meets Asian Games Gold Medalist Tharushi Karunaratne in Kandy