Vijitha Herath on Anura Kumaras approval rating compared to Ranil, Sajith

November 6, 2023   12:28 pm

The Propaganda Secretary of Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, MP Vijitha Herath alleges that a recent survey has revealed that the leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake has the support of 46% of Sri Lanka’s likely voters.

Addressing a public meeting held in Kandy, the parliamentarian claimed that the support for the incumbent government is only at 17% while the voting intention for Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is 29%, as per the survey. 

He also revealed that at the same time, the percentage of likely voters for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has plummeted to just 8%.

“We were called the ‘03 percent group’. They teased us that our mandate was only 3% and that we can never get more votes that. But now it is very clear that if we collect Sri Lankans living anywhere in the world and conduct a survey among them…  the completed surveys have also proven that there is a considerable public approval for National People’s Power”, he said.

