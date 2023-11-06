U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO to visit Sri Lanka

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott Nathan will visit Colombo from November 7-8, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo said.

He will be in Sri Lanka to participate in a launch event for a new DFC investment at the Port of Colombo that will provide critical infrastructure for the South Asian region.

CEO Nathan will also participate in a signing ceremony for DFC’s investment commitment to Citizens Development Business Finance (CDB), which in collaboration with USAID Sri Lanka will promote inclusive lending in Sri Lanka, the statement said.

Additionally, he will meet with leaders from the country’s top commercial and development banks, engage with high-level Sri Lankan government officials, and tour the facilities of DFC clients to see how DFC’s financing is supporting these businesses in achieving development goals, it said.