The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a four-member cabinet sub-committee to look into the gazette issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointing an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), while suspending the previous board and also the future activities of SLC.

Sports Minister Ranasinghe on Monday appointed a seven-member Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), chaired by World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, it was reported that the matter was to be taken up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting today as President Ranil Wickremesinghe had not been notified about the decision to appoint such a committee or the composition of its members.

Furthermore, the President had only come to know of the appointment of such an interim committee for SLC through the media reports, according to internal sources.

It was further reported that although President Wickremesinghe had attempted to contact Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe to inquire about this on several occasions, but was not able to reach him.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers, which took up the matter for discussion today, has decided to appoint the relevant ministerial committee, on the consent of the Sports Minister and the President, in order to look into the relevant gazette notification and also the future activities of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Minister Ali Sabry also comprises of Ministers Tiran Alles, Manusha Nanayakkara and Kanchana Wijesekara.

The ruling party meeting has commenced following the cabinet meeting which came to an end at around 6.30 p.m. this evening, whereas there will be continuous discussions in this regard, political sources said.