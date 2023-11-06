Prime Minister calls for Iranian investments in energy sector

Prime Minister calls for Iranian investments in energy sector

November 6, 2023   10:34 pm

The newly-appointed Ambassador of Iran to Sri Lanka Alireza Delkhosh paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees today (November 6).

The Ambassador referring to the friendship and close sociocultural ties between the two countries since ancient times, assured that he would work for further expansion of economic and cultural relationship between Iran and Sri Lanka during his diplomatic tenure.

The Prime Minister said Iran has the opportunities now to invest in new sectors such as agriculture and industrial sectors in addition to energy sector, the PM’s Office said. 

He also thanked Iran for the support and assistance provided to Sri Lanka for the development work as well as to help early recovery from current economic problems.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake and Chief of Economic & Consular Section of the Iran Embassy K Soheil were also present during the meeting.

