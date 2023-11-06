Sri Lanka agrees to send 10,000 farm workers to Israel

November 6, 2023   11:46 pm

Israel’s Minister of Interior Moshe Arbel and Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel Nimal Bandaranaike have signed an agreement, which will allow Israel to immediately hire 10,000 Sri Lankan farm workers. 

This follows cabinet approval last week allowing Israeli companies to bring 5,000 workers to the country for the agricultural sector, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s agricultural sector has been hit hard by the war. Since October 7, some 8,000 foreign agricultural workers have fled Israel out of 30,000 foreign workers in the farming sector. During the murderous attack on October 7, Hamas terrorists slaughtered dozens of foreign workers and took several dozen hostage in Gaza.

At the same time some 20,000 Palestinian agricultural workers have been banned from entering the country, the report said.

The first Sri Lankan agricultural workers within the framework of this agreement should arrive in the coming weeks. There are already 4,500 workers from Sri Lanka employed in Israel, most of them working in the homecare sector.

Source: Globes

--Agencies

