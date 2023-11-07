Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 7, 2023   07:46 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa North-western and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur in Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces during the morning too, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the Island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?

SLC Interim Committee chairman Arjuna Ranatunga's plan to uplift Sri Lankan cricket

SLC Interim Committee chairman Arjuna Ranatunga's plan to uplift Sri Lankan cricket

Sports Minister clarifies reasons for appointing SLC Interim Committee

Sports Minister clarifies reasons for appointing SLC Interim Committee

No revision in Laugfs Gas prices (English)

No revision in Laugfs Gas prices (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

President not informed on appointment of Interim Committee for SLC (English)

President not informed on appointment of Interim Committee for SLC (English)