STF arrests main accomplice of notorious gangster Heenatiyana Mahesh

STF arrests main accomplice of notorious gangster Heenatiyana Mahesh

November 7, 2023   11:04 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the main accomplice of the notorious gangster “Heenatiyana Mahesh” who operates his crime syndicate from Dubai, UAE.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Monday (Nov. 06) along with a T-56 assault rifle, three magazines, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, one pistol and two fake vehicle registration plates.
 
These firearms had been used to commit a number of murders in the Western Province including the killing of a father and three sons in Negombo, according to the STF.

The suspect was apprehended in Kudapaduwa, Negombo, based on a tip-off received by the STF officers attached to the Gonahena camp and was handed over to Negombo Police for onward investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?

SLC Interim Committee chairman Arjuna Ranatunga's plan to uplift Sri Lankan cricket

SLC Interim Committee chairman Arjuna Ranatunga's plan to uplift Sri Lankan cricket

Sports Minister clarifies reasons for appointing SLC Interim Committee

Sports Minister clarifies reasons for appointing SLC Interim Committee

No revision in Laugfs Gas prices (English)

No revision in Laugfs Gas prices (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

President not informed on appointment of Interim Committee for SLC (English)

President not informed on appointment of Interim Committee for SLC (English)