STF arrests main accomplice of notorious gangster Heenatiyana Mahesh

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the main accomplice of the notorious gangster “Heenatiyana Mahesh” who operates his crime syndicate from Dubai, UAE.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody on Monday (Nov. 06) along with a T-56 assault rifle, three magazines, more than 100 rounds of ammunition, one pistol and two fake vehicle registration plates.



These firearms had been used to commit a number of murders in the Western Province including the killing of a father and three sons in Negombo, according to the STF.

The suspect was apprehended in Kudapaduwa, Negombo, based on a tip-off received by the STF officers attached to the Gonahena camp and was handed over to Negombo Police for onward investigations.