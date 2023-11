The postal workers have decided to resort to a 48-hour token strike from midnight today (Nov. 07).

The trade union action is being launched in protest of the government’s decision to sell off the postal offices in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya.

Co-convener of United Postal Trade Unions’ Front Chinthaka Bandara said the postal workers stand ready to launch a continuous strike if the government fails to resolve the issue.