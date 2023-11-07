2024 Budget to be tabled in Parliament next week

2024 Budget to be tabled in Parliament next week

November 7, 2023   03:10 pm

The Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the fiscal year 2024 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Monday (Nov. 13) by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, the Secretary General of Sri Lanka Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said.
 
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has agreed in this regard when the Committee on Parliamentary Business met under his chairmanship on 19 October 2023.
 
Thereafter, the Second Reading debate of the 2024 Budget will be held for seven days from November 14 to 21, excluding Sundays, the Secretary General said.
 
Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held on November 21 at 6.00 p.m.  
 
It has been decided to hold the committee stage debate for 19 days from November 22 to December 13, excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on 13 December, 2023.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.07

STF arrests main accomplice of notorious gangster ' Heenatiyana Mahesh '

STF arrests main accomplice of notorious gangster ' Heenatiyana Mahesh '

Several areas across the island remain inundated: Spill gates of multiple reservoirs opened

Several areas across the island remain inundated: Spill gates of multiple reservoirs opened

Chief Opposition Whip slams Online Safety Bill for having over 50 amendments

Chief Opposition Whip slams Online Safety Bill for having over 50 amendments

Court order issued against Sports Minister's Interim Committee for SLC

Court order issued against Sports Minister's Interim Committee for SLC

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?

Will cricket befall same fate as football and rugby in Sri Lanka?