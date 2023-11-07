2024 Budget to be tabled in Parliament next week

The Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the fiscal year 2024 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Monday (Nov. 13) by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, the Secretary General of Sri Lanka Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera said.



Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has agreed in this regard when the Committee on Parliamentary Business met under his chairmanship on 19 October 2023.



Thereafter, the Second Reading debate of the 2024 Budget will be held for seven days from November 14 to 21, excluding Sundays, the Secretary General said.



Furthermore, the vote for the Second Reading of the Budget is scheduled to be held on November 21 at 6.00 p.m.



It has been decided to hold the committee stage debate for 19 days from November 22 to December 13, excluding Sundays. Accordingly, the vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2024 is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. on 13 December, 2023.