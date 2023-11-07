Divisional Secretaries Union agrees to support continuation of Aswesuma program

Divisional Secretaries Union agrees to support continuation of Aswesuma program

November 7, 2023   09:15 pm

Chairman of the Welfare Benefits Board, Jayantha Wijeratne says the Union of Sri Lanka Divisional Secretaries has agreed to support the continued implementation of the Aswesuma welfare benefits program.

This was communicated during a meeting that took place today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by key dignitaries, including Minister of State for Finance Shehan Semasinghe, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, as well as President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and a team of officials from the Ministry of Public Administration.

A key component of the decision includes the appointment of dedicated officers at the village level to ensure the efficient and formal execution of the Aswesuma welfare program. This move aims to enhance the program’s delivery and impact.

Additionally, Wijeratne, addressed the existing technical challenges facing the Aswesuma welfare program, assuring that prompt solutions will be implemented to facilitate its continued progress.

The Aswasuma welfare benefit program, carried out under the provisions of the Welfare Benefits Act No. 24 of 2002, and subsequent amendments, was approved by the Cabinet on December 15, 2022. The program, as detailed in Special Gazette No. 2302/23 dated October 20, 2022, encompasses welfare benefit payments across four social categories: transitional, vulnerable, poor, and extremely poor. Moreover, it extends financial support and allowances to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and kidney patients.


--PMD

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appeals Court issues stay order on SLC's Interim Committee (English)

Appeals Court issues stay order on SLC's Interim Committee (English)

Appeals Court issues stay order on SLC's Interim Committee (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

Caught on camera: Earthslip in Bathgoda blocks Colombo-Badulla main road (English)

Man arrested for scamming money on pretext of helping release body from hospital

Man arrested for scamming money on pretext of helping release body from hospital

Flash floods reported as torrential rains wreak havoc in Colombo

Flash floods reported as torrential rains wreak havoc in Colombo

Sports Minister maintains tough stance on SLC as cricket crisis snowballs

Sports Minister maintains tough stance on SLC as cricket crisis snowballs

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.07

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.07

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.07

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.07