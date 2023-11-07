NMRAs director-general called back to Health Ministry?

November 7, 2023   10:22 pm

Dr. Vijith Gunasekera, Director General/CEO of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) has been recalled to the Health Ministry, sources told Ada Derana.

This comes on the heels of the overseas travel bans imposed on Gunasekera, the Director (Supplies Division) of the Ministry of Health Dr. Kapila Wickramanayake and the owner of the company involved in forging documents to import substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG).

