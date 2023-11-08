IMF gets blamed for the mess created by politicians - Nepali economist

Nepali economist and Member of Parliament Dr. Swarnim Waglé says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gets blamed for the mess created by politicians when the government has to implement unpopular policies to comply with the conditions set by the global lender for the bailout package.

Dr. Waglé, an eminent Nepali economist Member of Nepal’s Federal Parliament, made these remarks while speaking to ‘At HydePark’ on Ada Derana 24.

When asked about his opinions on the reason why the IMF’s bailout package of USD 2.9 billion under the 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) is unpopular among the locals, the Nepalese parliamentarian said the country’s leadership has to do a better job of explaining the circumstances to the members of the public.

He said Sri Lanka ‘had’ to go to the IMF because that was the only option left, adding that when the country resorted to going to the IMF it was already in deep economic trouble just like the other countries that have done so.

“IMF gets blamed for the mess created by politicians,” Dr. Waglé pointed out. When things are in a real mess, ‘ultranationalism’ sometimes gets in the way and can be very detrimental to the country, he said adding that the IMF thus becomes a ‘convenient punching bag’.

The economist said that the IMF has to put conditions and these conditions are necessary, “because it cannot just give money only for it to be misappropriated.”