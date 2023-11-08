Met. Dept. says afternoon thundershowers possible in many provinces today

November 8, 2023   06:53 am

The Department of Meteorology, in its weather forecast for the day, says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of many provinces after 01.00 p.m.

As such, fairly heavy showers of above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankesanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee, as well as in the other sea areas around the Island, particularly in the afternoon or at night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

