Two including registrar of Fort Magistrates Court further remanded

November 8, 2023   11:06 am

Two suspects including the registrar of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, who were arrested over several allegations including the forging of documents, have been further remanded until 22 November.

The relevant order was issued when the case was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court this morning (08 Nov.).

The first accused, the registrar was arrested on 13 October and the second accused was arrested four days later on charges of forging documents indicating that a suspect’s foreign travel ban was lifted by the court. It was reported that the counterfeit documents had directed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration to permit the suspect to travel overseas.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the registrar in question.

Meanwhile, the CID has recorded statements from two officers of the Immigration & Emigration Department with regard to the said incident.

In addition, statements have been obtained from at least 10 staff members of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court

