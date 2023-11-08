13 injured in collision between bus and three-wheeler

November 8, 2023   11:17 am

Thirteen persons were injured after a bus collided with a three-wheeler in the Galassa area in Nagoda this morning (08 Nov.).

The accident had reportedly occurred when the three-wheeler, travelling in the same direction as the bus, had suddenly turned right, causing the bus to run off the road and crash into a wall.

The bus had been plying from Mapalagama to Colombo with 60 passengers aboard, according to police.

Meanwhile, the 13 person who were injured in the accident were rushed to the Nagoda Hospital, police said, while hospital sources confirmed that none of them are in critical condition.

