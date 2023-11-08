Flood warning issued for Nilwala River basin extended

The flood warning issued for the Nilwala River basin on 23 October 2023 has been extended for the next 24 hours, the Department of Irrigation announced.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard. Meanwhile the Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

On October 23, the Irrigation Department issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for the low-lying areas of the Nilwala River valley in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara divisional secretariat divisions.

It was warned that there is a possibility of a considerable flood situation occurring in some of the low-lying areas of Nilwala River valley situated in, Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara DS Divisions.