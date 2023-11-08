Special party leaders meeting to discuss concerns over Sri Lanka Cricket

A special meeting involving the leaders of political parties represented in Parliament was held at 1:30 p.m. today (08 Nov.), to discuss the recent concerns surrounding Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Accordingly, Parliament was adjourned at 1:30 p.m. today, with the meeting set to take place in the Speaker’s Office, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament revealed.

The meeting was held, with the consent of both the ruling party and the opposition, to take a decision pertaining to the issued surrounding SLC.

Accordingly, the House will reconvene at 02:00 p.m. today.