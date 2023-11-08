Sri Lankas official reserve assets up by 0.6% in Oct. 2023

November 8, 2023   03:04 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has reported an increase of 0.6% in Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets from September 2023 to October 2023.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 0.6% to USD 3,562 million in October 2023 from USD 3,540 million in September 2023.

“This includes a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, equivalent to around USD 1.3 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability”, CBSL reported.

