Accordingly, Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 0.6% to USD 3,562 million in October 2023 from USD 3,540 million in September 2023.

“This includes a swap facility from People’s Bank of China, equivalent to around USD 1.3 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability”, CBSL reported.