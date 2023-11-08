Sri Lanka, Argentina top list of most vulnerable economies  study

Sri Lanka, Argentina top list of most vulnerable economies  study

November 8, 2023   03:26 pm

Sri Lanka and Argentina remain very vulnerable amid a worsening in global financial conditions while China has suffered a sharp deterioration in financial resilience since pre-COVID times, a think-tank study found on Wednesday.

The resilience indicator, published by the Washington-based Center for Global Development, assesses which countries would be most economically and financially affected if an external shock were to materialise. It is based on data published by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and governments.

China was found to be “most weakened country” across a sample of 37 countries, having ranked among the top 10 most resilient emerging economies in 2019 and dropping to 18th place in 2023.

Emerging markets were now more vulnerable than in 2019 on an overall basis, economist Liliana Rojas-Suarez wrote in the report.

“The scars of the 2020-2022 shocks that started with the COVID pandemic and the subsequent multiple shocks, such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and the U.S. Fed’s increases in interest rates, are deep and have weakened emerging markets’ economic and financial conditions,” Rojas-Suarez wrote.

A severe shortage of dollars tipped Sri Lanka into its worst financial crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 last year, triggering its first foreign debt default in May 2022.

Argentina is in recession for the sixth time in a decade, with triple-digit inflation and foreign net reserves in the red.

The study also showed that debt sustainability has declined over the last four years across emerging market economies.

“In 2019, only Tunisia, Pakistan, Argentina, and Sri Lanka had ratios of external financing needs above 100%. Now, 12 of the 37 countries we examined, or about one third, are in that position,” Rojas-Suarez said, adding these countries have very large and unsustainable large public debt ratios.

The study calculated external financing needs by measuring short-term external debt plus current account deficits as a proportion of international reserves.

Bolivia, Egypt, Turkey and El Salvador are also on the list of vulnerable countries, while the study shows that Indonesia, Peru and Bulgaria are the most resilient countries in the group.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.08

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo

32-year-old tries to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Homagama

32-year-old tries to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Homagama

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads

Postal workers launch two-day strike over decision to sell two post office buildings

Postal workers launch two-day strike over decision to sell two post office buildings

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

SC conveys its determination on constitutionality of Online Safety Bill (English)

SC conveys its determination on constitutionality of Online Safety Bill (English)

Heated debate in parliament over Sri Lanka Cricket crisis (English)

Heated debate in parliament over Sri Lanka Cricket crisis (English)