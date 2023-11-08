Parliament to debate removal of Sri Lanka Cricket officials
A joint proposal regarding the removal Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket is set to be debated in Parliament tomorrow (09 Nov.).
Accordingly, the relevant joint proposal is set to be debated in Parliament tomorrow and subsequently put for voting in the evening, Chief Govt Whip, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.
The decision was reached at a party leader’s meeting held this afternoon, to discuss the recent concerns surrounding SLC.