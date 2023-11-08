LIOC responds to reports of sub-standard products released to market

November 8, 2023   05:49 pm

Lanka IOC (LIOC) has raised concerns over certain media reports alleging the release of sub-standard petroleum products into the market. 

Accordingly, Lanka IOC states that the company procures the “highest quality of fuel from reputed suppliers across the globe through an international competitive bidding process”.

One such combined shipment of Gasoil and Gasoline from an international fuel supplier arrived at the Colombo Port recently, the statement said, adding that the Gasoline parcel imported has already met statutory quality requirements and has been accepted and discharged. 

However, the LIOC mentioned in the statement that the Gasoil parcel is still undergoing normal quality testing and has not yet been cleared for discharge.

Until the time this consignment meets all statutory quality specifications, the product shall not be accepted by Lanka IOC and shall remain under the ownership of the supplier, it added.

“Lanka IOC, with over 02 decades of presence in Sri Lanka, has contributed to the economic growth and advancement of the energy sector of Sri Lanka. Lanka IOC has stood with the people of Sri Lanka during tough times, especially during the crisis situation last year.”

Furthermore, the company said it will continue to offer their services to the people of Sri Lanka by ensuring assured and timely delivery of quality products through LIOC sheds across the country and help Sri Lanka consolidate its economic recovery and stability. 

“LIOC categorically assures Sri Lankan consumers the highest standards in all its products reaching them”, the statement highlighted.

Meanwhile, as a serious investor in the energy sector, Lanka IOC said it has requested the government to take immediate steps for a thorough investigation of the leak of confidential and incomplete information to the media, which seems to be aimed at spreading misinformation and panic among consumers besides maligning the clean image of the company.

